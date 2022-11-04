Oxford University and Oxford Bus Company back traffic filters
Oxford University and a city bus firm are supporting proposed traffic filters that would stop most drivers from using busy routes at peak times.
Oxfordshire County Council wants to introduce the scheme in an effort to cut pollution and traffic in Oxford.
The university's pro-vice-chancellor David Prout said it is a "a sensible approach" in a letter to the authority.
Thousands have called for the plan to be scrapped over worries it could create more disruption.
Dr Prout said the university, which employs about 14,500 people, "supports actions which aim to free up the limited road space in and around Oxford and improve safety, connectivity and air quality whilst tackling the climate emergency by reducing congestion".
The council proposes the traffic filters are placed at:
- Hythe Bridge Street
- Thames Street
- St Cross Road
- St Clements
- Hollow Way
- Marston Ferry Road
It wants the filters to operate for seven days a week from 07:00 until 19:00, except those in Marston Ferry Road and Hollow Way, which would not operate on Sundays.
Any driver going through a filter who is not exempt or using a permit would be charged a £70 penalty.
Residents living in affected areas would get a 100-day pass per year
Buses, coaches, vans, lorries and emergency vehicles would be exempt. So too would blue badge holders and care workers.
In another letter, the Oxford Bus Company said it backed the plan on the basis it would help "keep customers moving and ensure deliveries are on time".
"It will mean our buses are quicker and cycling and walking is safer. We want to get Oxford moving. We hope others do too," it said.
More than 3,700 people have signed an online petition which opposes the new traffic filters for Marston Ferry Road and Hollow Way.
Another 1,800 people have asked the council to reconsider the project over fears Botley Road, in the west of the city, could be overloaded with traffic.
A council-led consultation on the traffic filters ended on 13 October.
The authority's cabinet will be asked to make a decision on 29 November on whether to introduce them on a trial basis.
