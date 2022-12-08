Oxfordshire: Warm spaces available for people during winter
A network of warm hubs across the county is being made available for the public over the winter months.
Across Oxfordshire, community organisations have said there will be places for people to gather to stay warm.
The BBC has collated this list of publicly available spaces. If you know of another venue or organisation which is operating a warm space, email the details to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk for inclusion.
The venues are arranged via council area and then type of venue. Scroll down to find your nearest location. Inclusion on this list does not constitute an endorsement by the BBC.
Oxfordshire County Council said community groups will be able to apply for further funding "to keep their buildings open and help the most vulnerable this winter" with a new scheme.
Launched with the Oxfordshire Community Foundation, £100,000 is available for community groups.
Oxford
Libraries
- Oxfordshire County Library, Oxford
- Summertown
- Blackird Leys
- Museum of Oxford, Tea and Talk events on 9 December, 13 January and 10 February
- Barton
- Cowley
- Headington
- Littlemore
- Old Marston
Churches
- Wesley Memorial Methodist Church, Tuesdays to Fridays, 10:00-16:00
- St Michael's at the North Gate Church, Oxford, Mondays, 12:30-14:00
- Collinwood Road Church, Oxford, Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursday, 10:00 to 16:00 and Sundays, 10:00-14:00
- Headington Baptist Church, Tuesdays, 12:00-18:00
- Wesley Memorial Church, Oxford, Mondays to Fridays, 10:00-16:00, Sundays: 10:30-12:00
- Barton Community Church, Mondays, 14:00-18:00
- Wesley Memorial Church, Oxford, Tuesdays to Friday, 10:00-16:00
Community Centres
- Oxford City Community larder, West Oxford Community Centre, Botley Road, Oxford, Fridays, 16:00-19:00
- Friends Leys, Blackbird Leys Centre, Tuesdays, 10:00-12:30
- Northway Youth Club (for ages 11 to 19), Tuesdays, 17:00-19:00
- Winter hub at New Marston Pastoral Centre, Mondays and Fridays: 07:45-09:30, Thursdays, 15:30-18:00, Wednesdays, 17:00-18:00
- Ark-T community days, first Mondays of every month, events from 09:30-15:00
- Donnington Doorstep, Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, 10:00-14:00, Wednesdays: 10:00-12:00
Cafes and pubs
- Old Fire Station Cafe, Oxford, Tuesdays to Saturdays, 10:00-16:00
- Ampleforth Arms Warm Space, Oxford, Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 13:00-16:00
- The White Hart, Lower Wolvercote, Wednesdays and Fridays, 10:00-13:00
- East Oxford Community Larder Cafe, Mondays, 14:30-16:30
- Barton Community Larder Cafe, Tuesdays, 10:00-1200 and 14:00-19:00
- Talking Cafe for Community Connections at Flo's cafe in the Park, Rymers Lane, second Monday of the month, 11:00-13:00
- Talking cafe for Community Connections in OX4, The Venue, 242B Barns Road, Oxford, first Monday of the month, 10:00-12:00
- Talking cafe for community connections in Blackbird Leys, Blackbird Leys Library, third Monday of the month, 14:00-16:00
Libraries
- Adderbury
- Banbury
- Bicester
- Deddington
- Hook Norton
- Kidlington
Libraries
- Benson
- Berinsfield
- Chinnor
- Didcot
- Goring
- Henley-on-Thames
- Sonning Common
- Thame
- Wallingford
- Watlington
- Wheatley
- Woodcote
Churches
- The Living Room at Wallingford Baptist Church, Mondays, 09:30-16:00
Libraries
- Abingdon
- Botley
- Faringdon
- Grove
- Kennington
- Wantage
Community Centres
- The Open Kitchen, Faringdon, Fridays, 10:00-16:00
- The Pump House Project, Faringdon, Tuesdays, 09:30-17:00
Charities
- The Salvation Army, Abingdon, Wednesdays, 10:00-14:00
Libraries
- Bampton
- Burford
- Carterton
- Charlbury
- Chipping Norton
- Eynsham
- North Leigh
- Stonesfield
- Witney
- Woodgreen
- Woodstock
- Wychwood
Churches
- The Sanctuary, Carterton Methodist Church, Mondays, 09:00-12:00, Tuesdays, 09:00-17:00
Community Centres
- Wootton and Dry Sandford Community Centre, Mondays to Fridays (except 23 and 26 December and 2 January), 10:00-16:00
Businesses
- The Windrush Club, Witney, Mondays and Fridays, 12:00-15:00
- The Red Lion at Northmoor, Wednesdays to Fridays, 15:00-17:00
