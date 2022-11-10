Thame: Drone pictures show heat loss from homes
- Published
Thermal imaging pictures taken by a drone have revealed how poorly insulated many British homes are, a community group has said.
The series of photos were taken by Cosy Thame over a two-night period across the Oxfordshire market town.
The initiative is part of Thame Green Living in partnership with the local Citizens Advice and town council.
Cosy Thame founder David Dawson said they just wanted to "help people save on their fuel bills this winter".
The drone was flown by former Wing Commander Nige Forshaw and took a series of snapshots and footage on 8 and 9 November.
'Leaked like sieves'
"The warmer the colour - reds, oranges, yellows and going towards whites - the more it leaks. The cooler the colour, blues and greens, the less heat is being lost," Mr Dawson said.
Newer homes did not have problems as they conformed to building regulations, but older properties, especially thatched houses "leaked like sieves", he said.
"Be prepared to wear lots of jumpers if you live in a thatch," he added.
Mr Dawson said the purpose of the experiment was to "raise awareness for people that energy is being lost from their homes" through doors, walls, windows and roofs.
"A lot of people have insulation in their lofts but often they don't have enough of it," he said. "You need at least eight inches (20cm)."
Mr Dawson said people needed to "wrap their homes up like a tea cosy" and sometimes simply hanging heavier curtains and putting a draught excluder by the front door would make a difference.
"It's still unseasonably warm, but we'll be going out in December to do this again, we'll see what it looks like then."
