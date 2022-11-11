Wendlebury crash: Woman arrested after 100mph crash into trees
A woman who crashed into trees after driving her car at 100mph has been arrested.
Thames Valley Police said it was "only by sheer luck and modern car design" that she survived the crash on the A34 southbound at Wendlebury, Oxfordshire, near the M40 roundabout.
Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue said she "remarkably had incredibly minor injuries and was able to crawl out".
The woman was arrested after failing a roadside drugs test for cannabis.
Her car ended up upside down on the side of the dual carriageway after the crash at about 01:30 GMT on Wednesday.
The fire service said: "Crews worked with colleagues from South Central Ambulance Service to stabilise and gain access to the car to extricate the female occupant."
In a message to its Facebook followers it added: "Don't let this be you we have to work to cut out, it's highly likely you and other road users would not be anywhere as lucky."
