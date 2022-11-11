Oxfordshire councils 'not told' about refugees' arrivals
A council leader has said the Home Office did not tell authorities that it planned to house refugees and asylum seekers in a local hotel.
Oxford City Council's leader Susan Brown said authorities had "repeatedly asked" for news to "help plan for their arrival" but had been ignored.
A charity said it is "deeply concerned" about the use of an Oxford hotel.
A Home Office spokesperson said it informs authorities of arrivals as soon as it can.
MPs were told last month that the UK is spending nearly £7m a day on hotels to house asylum seekers across the country. Conditions in the Manston migrant processing centre in Kent were described as "wretched".
"We are very concerned that the Home Office are placing vulnerable migrants in local hotels without any consultation with local authorities and police forces," Ms Brown said.
"We have repeatedly asked the Home Office to liaise with us if they intend to place refugees and asylum seekers in our local community so we can help plan for their arrival.
"We will continue to try to engage with the Home Office because we want a constructive conversation on how best we can work together," she added.
Asylum Welcome's chief executive Mark Goldring said it was "deeply concerned" about the hotel's use.
"The hotel is in an unsuitable location and there's a lack of catering and other appropriate facilities. We're troubled neither councils or local authorities were given advanced notice and opportunity to properly prepare," Mr Goldring said.
"We stand ready to offer support but don't yet have access to the hotel."
A Home Office spokesperson said: "We engage with local authorities as early as possible whenever sites are used for asylum accommodation and work to ensure arrangements are safe for hotel residents and local people.
"The welfare of asylum seekers is, and always will be, of the utmost importance to us."
