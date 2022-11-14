Oxford man died from single stab wound, police say
- Published
A man who died after an assault that led to the arrests of 10 people was killed by a single stab wound, police have said.
Thames Valley Police also formally identified the victim as 25-year-old Alex Innes, from Oxford, following a post-mortem examination.
The fatal attack happened in the early hours of Sunday on Walton Street, in the Jericho area of the city.
Seven men were arrested on suspicion of his murder and remain in custody.
They include four 18-year-olds, a 19-year-old, a 21-year-old and a 22-year-old, all from Oxford.
A 19-year-old man, a 17-year-old girl and an 18-year-old woman, all arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, have all been released on police bail.
Det Insp Nicola Underhill said police did not believe the attack was a random assault.
