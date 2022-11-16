Alex Innes death: Further arrest over man's fatal stabbing
An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man in a residential street.
Alex Innes was attacked on Walton Street in the Jericho area of Oxford on Sunday in the early hours. He died at the scene.
Thames Valley Police said a post-mortem examination revealed the 25-year-old, who was from the city, died from a single stab wound.
Police said the arrested man, who is from Oxford, remains in custody.
The force has urged anyone with information to come forward and those with mobile phone footage of what happened to upload it onto its orce's online portal.
Det Insp Nicola Underhill said police did not believe the attack was a random assault.
Seven men, four 18-year-olds, a 19-year-old, a 21-year-old, and a 22-year-old, all from Oxford, previously arrested on suspicion of murder remain in police custody.
A 19-year-old man, a 17-year-old girl and an 18-year-old woman, all arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, have all been released on police bail.
