Wantage crash: Elderly man dies after being hit by van
A man in his 80s has died after being hit by a van.
The crash took place in Charlton Road in Wantage, Oxfordshire, just outside a garden centre at about 17:25 GMT on Wednesday.
The man died at the scene, while the driver of the white Volkswagen 1000 van was not injured. No arrests have been made.
Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
