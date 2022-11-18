Oxford Jericho stabbing: Four men in court charged with murder
Four men charged with the murder of a man who died in the street from a stab wound have appeared in court.
Alex Innes, 25, was attacked in Walton Street in Oxford early on Sunday.
Michael Oluyitan, 19, of Waynflete Road, Bradley Morton, 18, of Cumberlege Close, and Keyarno Allen, 18, of Furlong Close, appeared at Oxford Crown Court earlier but did not enter pleas.
McGregory Muinami, 18, of Cranham Street, Oxford, appeared at Oxford Magistrates' Court.
All four have also been charged with possession of a bladed article.
Mr Muinami was remanded in custody and will appear at the crown court on Monday.
The other three men will have a plea hearing on 3 February. A provisional date for the start of a six-week trial has been set for 15 May.
Further arrests
Police said a post-mortem examination revealed Mr Innes, who was from the city, died from a single stab wound at the scene.
On Sunday, two women aged 17 and 18, and a man, 19, arrested for assisting an offender, were bailed.
On Wednesday, a further four men, two aged 18, one aged 22, and one aged 21, arrested on suspicion of murder, were also released on bail.
Det Insp Nicola Underhill previously said police did not believe the attack was a random assault.
