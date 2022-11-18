Oxford man sentenced for impersonating police officer in Bicester
Published
A man has been handed a community order and curfew for impersonating a police officer, including using a vehicle fitted with a blue light.
Joshua Bullock was charged following incidents on the A41 and A43 in the area of Bicester, Oxfordshire, in September and October 2021.
The 18-year-old, of Observatory Street, Oxford, pleaded guilty to 15 offences at Oxford Crown Court.
He was disqualified from driving for three years and ordered to pay £1,898.
The offences included impersonating a police officer, using a blue light, possessing a weapon, fraud, making off without paying, four counts of driving without insurance, two counts of having no licence, two counts of driving while disqualified, dangerous driving and failing to stop his vehicle when required.
He will serve a two-year community order including a six-month curfew between the hours of 20:00 and 07:00, 120 hours of unpaid work and the wearing of an electronic tag.
The teenager was ordered to pay £1,200 in court costs as well as £668 for damage to a wall and £30 compensation to a garage.
