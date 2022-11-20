A44 crash: Man dies in Oxfordshire collision
A 24-year-old man has died in a crash in Oxfordshire.
The driver of an Audi TT was involved in the collision on the A44 at Cross Hands Hill, near Chipping Norton, at around 07:50 GMT.
He was pronounced dead at the scene and his next of kin have been informed.
Thames Valley Police have appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact the force.
