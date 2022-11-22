Cost of Living: Oxford City Council staff offered one-off payment of £500
Staff at a city council have been offered a one-off payment of £500 as support during the winter.
Oxford City Council said it "recognises that these are difficult times for many of our staff and is committed to doing what it can to help and to support wellbeing".
The authority said staff who opt out of the payment will see their £500 donated to local foodbanks and larders.
An Oxford Living Wage of £11.35 has also been introduced.
A spokesperson for the council said the payment was approved in October "in recognition of the impact of the current cost of living crisis".
"The council is looking at other ways to support staff this winter including flexible working, staff offers and discounts, and sources of financial support and advice," they added.
