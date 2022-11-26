Oxford Brookes exhibition celebrates women in the brewing industry
The National Brewing Library (NBL) is celebrating its 20th anniversary with an exhibition focusing on the women of the brewing industry.
Oxford Brookes University's library collection claims to be the "most comprehensive source of information on the scientific, technological, historical and social aspects of the evolution of brewing in the UK".
Oxfordshire brewer Tess Taylor, who was involved in a public lecture event ahead of the opening, said it was "brilliant to see such a focus on diversity and inclusion in the industry".
The NBL is based in the John Henry Brookes Building, and is open to amateur or professional researchers and students.
It was started in 2002 by Prof Katherine Smart and the Brookes Library service, and brought together the libraries of The Institute and Guild of Brewing and The British Beer and Pub Association.
Robert Curry, associate director of learning resources, said: "It's one of our most popular collections."
Discussing the exhibition's theme, he explained that in medieval England "brewing was largely carried out by female brewers".
"Women brewed at home - it used to be the safest way to drink," he said.
"Alcohol was used to kill germs and was also made for friends, as well as for sale."
After the 1350s men largely took over the trade, with brewing becoming an industrialised process from the end of the 17th Century.
But since the late 20th Century women have been returning to brewing.
Ms Taylor, founder and director of Tap Social Movement, a social enterprise providing employment for local ex-offenders, told the BBC her experience in the industry was largely positive.
"I feel very lucky to be in this space," she said.
"We set up our social enterprise in late 2016 in the brewing industry because of the fact that it's such a welcoming and inclusive industry made up of people from all walks of life."
But she said it had not always been an easy ride, adding: "I'd be lying if I said there isn't still a long way to go.
"I've experienced blatant disregard of my expertise and involvement, such as being brushed off by a customer who said he wished to speak to 'the man in charge'.
"Also with disbelief that women might genuinely like beer, with regular questions over our bars about 'which beers are best for women'.
"I believe that marketing is largely to blame for substantiating the idea that beer is a man's drink."
She said the event celebrated women's achievements in the long but rewarding process of brewing.
"The anniversary marks an exciting time in beer... we're thrilled to be able to take part," she said.
The exhibition at the John Henry Brookes Lecture Theatre in Headington will be open to the public for the whole academic year.
