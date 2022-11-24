Oxfordshire County Council's A40 project set to be paused over cost worries
- Published
A £106m project which would build bus lanes on the A40 is set to be paused as it could exceed its budget.
Oxfordshire County Council said it is "committed" to the plan and will finish a review into it early next year.
The authority is set to withdraw compulsory purchase orders for land instead of responding to the scheme's objectors by a deadline of 2 December.
The anticipated work would also extend the A40's dual carriage from the east of Witney to Eynsham Park and Ride.
Building at the £51m, 850-space facility started in October.
The council's cabinet will be asked by its director of transport and infrastructure, Owen Jenkins, to stop work so the authority can review the scheme.
In a document published ahead of a meeting next Tuesday, he said "global inflationary pressures being experienced in all sectors", meant a "detailed review" is necessary.
The scheme would:
- Create an A40 dual carriageway extension from the east of Witney to Eynsham Park and Ride
- Create a four-mile (6.5km) integrated bus lane both ways from Eynsham Park and Ride and Duke's Cut bridge
- Complete works on Duke's Cut bridge
Preparatory works for the scheme started back in November 2020, which will "unlock" thousands of homes built in west Oxfordshire.
About 32,000 vehicles use the A40 between Witney and Oxford every day.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.