Oxford University's Ukrainian scholarships to continue
- Published
Ukrainian students displaced by the Russian invasion could study at Oxford University as part of a new scheme.
The Oxford University Graduate Scholarships for Ukraine programme for 2023/24 will be made possible by a £602,550 donation from XTX Markets' Academies Sanctuaries Fund.
It has partnered with the university to deliver places for up to 18 students.
The project is an extension of one that is already helping 26 Ukrainians study in the city this year.
The Graduate Scholarship Scheme for Ukraine Refugees 2022/23 was launched by the university and its colleges in May. Students arrived to take their places last month.
The university said the 2023/24 programme will look to "build back better" in Ukraine so scholars can "return and contribute to the reconstruction of their country with the knowledge as well as the networks gained during their year in Oxford".
It said that with that aim in mind, scholarships will focus on courses including the university's MSc in Energy Systems and the MSc in Applied Digital Health.
Simon Coyle, XTX Markets' head of philanthropy, said it was "delighted" to be able to be fund the scholarships.
"We are encouraged that this programme will focus on supporting students who can help Ukraine build back better, in this case by providing one-year master's courses in areas that are crucial to reconstruction, including energy systems, medicine and science," he said.
Prof Lionel Tarassenko, president of Reuben College and grandson of a Ukrainian refugee, devised the university's initial scheme.
He said the 2022/23 programme was an "extraordinary effort" and that XTX Markets' donation is "the first step towards making the scheme sustainable, at a time when all universities are facing serious financial challenges".
