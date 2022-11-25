Wilderness Festival 2023: Chemical Brothers and Fatboy Slim to headline
The Chemical Brothers, Christine and The Queens and Fatboy Slim will headline next year's Wilderness Festival.
The 10,000-capacity event will take place from 3-6 August at Cornbury Park, near Charlbury, Oxfordshire.
Organisers said the festival was "a unique celebration of wilderness itself" at the "jaw-dropping nature reserve".
Confidence Man, Pip Millett and Sugababes are also due to perform.
"If anything we really want people to feel invigorated by coming to Wilderness, to leave thinking that every aspect that they could have possibly enjoyed themselves with their friends, family and people they've just met has been completely and utterly satisfied," the festival's chief Rory Bett said.
Chefs including Anthony Demetre, Adam Handling and Masaki Sugisaki will also be on hand to give cooking tips.
Wilderness Festival has been based at the Cornbury Music Estate since 2011.
It was cancelled in 2020 because of the Coronavirus pandemic but returned in 2021 with headliner Rudimental.
