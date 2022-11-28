Frank Bruno opens mental health hub at Oxford Stadium
Former boxing champion Frank Bruno has opened a mental health hub at a greyhound and speedway stadium.
The centre in Oxford will deliver well-being services including a non-contact boxing programme through the Frank Bruno Foundation.
It will also be home to an NHS mental health team taking referrals from GPs in Cowley and Blackbird Leys.
The former heavyweight world champion said he was helping people because of his own experience of bipolar disorder.
He said: "I was sectioned about six times so I know what it's liked to be sectioned and the medication... the stigma.
"I just hope more people come out, especially men. If they're going through a depression and come to the Bruno Foundation and do a 12-week course... it may change their life."
The former fighter, who was appointed MBE in 1990 for services to boxing, opened his foundation's first centre in Northampton in 2020.
The joint NHS and charity hub at Oxford Stadium aims to introduce 2,000 people a month to its boxing gym, counselling and other services.
Debbie Walton from Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust said the walk-in base would allow faster access to help.
She said: "We've developed this with people who've got lived experience and what they tell us is that wait to be seen by statutory services really makes them feel worse - they get more unwell."
Oxford Stadium promoter Kevin Boothby said the centre was a "perfect fit" for the "community" venue.
The stadium closed in 2012 but reopened for greyhound racing in September, attracting protests by animal rights campaigners.
