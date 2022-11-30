Never Mind the Buzzcocks vintage props see light of day
Props from the BBC comedy panel show Never Mind the Buzzcocks are seeing the light of day again after languishing in storage for years.
Green Room recording studios in Witney, Oxfordshire, rescued the memorabilia from a facility in Bicester.
The series was axed in 2015 after 18 years on air, though it returned with a new set on Sky last year.
The props include the oversized amps, guitars and keyboards that were placed around the background of the set.
Studio director Gavin Hyatt said: "It's been in storage since the show was put on hiatus and subsequently cancelled. At that point it was apparently supposedly destroyed.
"Somebody managed to get their hands on it and look after it in storage. It's then made its way through several owners, and we've ended up with it.
"It's been an issue for people to do anything with it because it just takes up so much room, but we've got plans for putting it on show."
Gigs have been put on at the studios, with 26 showcases in 2022, though they took place under temporary event notices.
But the owners are set to apply for planning permission to make it a permanent live music venue and bar which will display the props to a larger audience.
They describe them as "museum-quality gear and part of British music's heritage".
Never Mind the Buzzcocks was first broadcast in 1996. Its hosts have included Mark Lamarr, Simon Amstell, Rhod Gilbert and Greg Davies.
Team captains have included Phill Jupitus, Bill Bailey, Noel Fielding, Daisy May Cooper and the late Sean Hughes.
It was named in tribute to a Sex Pistols album, and the BBC version took a similarly anarchic approach to the TV quiz show format, delighting in insulting its guests.
Lemmy, Huey Morgan and Preston all stormed off the set during the original run.
