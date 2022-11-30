Wood Farm Park murder: Man arrested after attack
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a suspected targeted attack in a park.
Police attended Wood Farm Park, between Wood Farm Road and Nuffield Road in Oxford, at about 06:05 GMT following reports of a man calling for help.
The 59-year-old victim, from Oxford, was found with a head wound in a critical condition. He died later at the John Radcliffe Hospital.
An 18-year-old man from Oxford is in police custody.
Thames Valley Police's major crime unit has launched a murder investigation.
Det Supt Craig Kirby said: "We are in the very early stages of this investigation, which appears to be a targeted attack."
"A large scene watch is likely to be in place for some time, which is likely to have an impact on local residents as it includes the park, Pether Road and Bonar Road, all of which are shut at this time."
He appealed for any witnesses and for people to check dash-cam, CCTV camera, or video doorbell footage.
The victim's next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.