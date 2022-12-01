Oxford University Hospitals: Routine procedures postponed
- Published
Routine procedures were postponed at an Oxford hospital because of operational pressures, it has been revealed.
John Radcliffe Hospital and Horton General Hospital were put on their highest level of alert last week.
Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said a "small number" of procedures scheduled at the John Radcliffe did not take place and would be rescheduled as soon as possible.
It asked people "to use healthcare services wisely".
The hospitals went to OPEL 4, at which level the NHS says "decisive action must be taken by the local A&E delivery board to recover capacity and ensure patient safety".
The pressure level has since de-escalated to OPEL 3 but the trust said "hospitals are still under a lot of pressure".
It added: "Our emergency departments are very busy and if people come to them with something minor they will be waiting for a long time, as we treat people in order of clinical need."
Respiratory illnesses
Last month, the number of people being treated or waiting for treatment at the John Radcliffe Hospital's A&E department hit a record high when it saw 157 patients in one evening.
Dr Ben Riley, executive managing director of primary, community and dental at the neighbouring Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust, told his board at a meeting on Wednesday that Oxford University Hospitals were also facing a lack of intensive care capacity for children, mainly due to a rise in respiratory illnesses.
In a statement,Oxford University Hospitals said: "Nationally, there is an issue with a high number of children in hospital with respiratory illnesses, and the associated pressure this puts on critical care.
"Our colleagues in children's services are working hard to allocate patients safely and appropriately."
It is urging parents and carers to be aware of the signs of respiratory illnesses, with cases higher than usual since schools got back to normal after the lockdowns.
