Oxford United alternative stadium site proposed
- Published
An alternative location Oxford United's new stadium has been proposed.
The League One club wanted to build an 18,000-capacity sports complex on Oxfordshire County Council land at Stratfield Brake, near Kidlington.
But the authority now says the site poses "considerable challenges".
It is instead discussing the suitability of an area located south of Kidlington roundabout, west of Banbury Road and east of Frieze Way, ahead of a decision on 24 January.
Planning permission will then have to be granted by Cherwell District Council, which is the local planning authority.
The club has played at the Kassam Stadium since 2001, but does not own the ground. Its lease is set to expire in 2026.
Liz Leffman, leader of the county council, said: "Any development must have a positive impact on the lives of people in Oxfordshire both in this specific locality and beyond.
"As the county's only professional football league club, we know that Oxford United is close to the hearts of thousands of people across this county.
"The club has a long and distinguished history and is an integral part of the county's heritage and presence.
"We fully recognise the challenges facing OUFC and we are doing everything we can to help them achieve a long-term home in the county and a sustainable future."
Both Stratfield Brake and the alternative site are located on green belt land.
The original proposals would have seen new facilities for the youth football, cricket, and rugby teams currently based at the Stratfield Brake site.
But they would have been constructed on the land now outlined for the new stadium.
Ms Leffman said she still wanted to maintain a "green barrier" between Oxford and Kidlington, and "enhance" facilities for local sports groups.
A public consultation earlier this year showed 80% of respondents backed the plans for Stratfield Brake.
However, the Friends of Stratfield Brake campaign group described the consultation as "farcical", claiming it was aimed at football supporters rather than local residents.
