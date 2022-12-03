Banbury good Samaritan sought after victim punched in face
- Published
Police want to speak to a good Samaritan following a roadside attack which left a victim hospitalised.
Thames Valley Police said the incident happened on Warwick Road in Banbury, at about 19:15 on Friday night.
Police believe a number of people may have witnessed the attack which saw the victim repeatedly punched in the face.
A police spokesperson said they were "particularly keen" to speak to the person who helped the victim by "pulling the suspect off him".
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.