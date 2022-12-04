Four arrested after Oxford city centre brawl
- Published
Four people have been arrested after a fight broke out between about 30 young people in the centre of Oxford.
Thames Valley Police issued a Section 60 order following the large brawl, which took place in Bonn Square on Saturday at about 20:00 GMT.
It temporarily allows police officers greater powers to stop and search people in the vicinity.
The order applies to some of the busiest shopping areas in the historic city.
Beaumont Street, George Street, Cornmarket Street, Park End Street, Castle Street, and Queen Street are all affected by the order.
The order began at 20:35 GMT on Saturday and will be in place for 24 hours, but may be extended.
