Oxford Wood Farm Park murder: Woman arrested
- Published
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender as part of a murder investigation after a suspected targeted attack in a park.
Thames Valley Police said the man was found in Wood Farm Park, Oxford, on Wednesday and died later in hospital.
A 47-year-old woman from Oxford has now been arrested and is in police custody.
Previously, two Oxford men, aged 18 and 43, were arrested on suspicion of murder, although the 18-year-old has since been released without charge.
The 43-year-old man remains in police custody.
Police said they attended the park at about 06:05 GMT on Wednesday following a report of a man calling for help.
The 59-year-old man was found with a head wound and in a critical condition.
A post-mortem examination found he died from blunt force trauma to the head and neck.
Police said additional "community reassurance patrols" would be in place in the Wood Farm area for the next couple of weeks.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.