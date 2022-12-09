Council tax to be scrapped for some in Oxfordshire under new plan
- Published
An estimated 1,400 low-income households in parts of Oxfordshire will stop paying council tax from April.
The decision made by Vale of White Horse District Council is part of measures being taken to help residents deal with the cost of living crisis.
Councillors unanimously agreed to scrap the current cap to the support for working-age people who are not disabled or in receipt of an allowance.
It comes as council officers said the cap was causing hardship.
The 91.5% limit currently in place means those on low incomes have to pay a minimum of 8.5% of their overall council tax bill.
'Difficult to afford'
But depending on eligibility, with the new measures there will be scope for those claimants to pay nothing from April 2023.
The cap has also been scrapped for those who are not in receipt of the employment support allowance, which is paid to those whose disabilities or health conditions affect how much they can work.
Liberal Democrat councillor Andy Crawford, member for finance, said in view of the current cost of living crisis the 8.5% charge had proved "increasingly difficult for many low-income households to afford".
He said the plan would cut administrative costs by preventing "numerous, low-value recovery notices" from being issued.
Estimates show the changes are expected to lead to about £190,000 less council tax being collected, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.