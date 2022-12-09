Tribute to 'gentle soul' fatally injured in Oxford park
- Published
A tribute has been paid to a "kind, gentle soul" who died after he was found injured in an Oxford park.
Phillip Breach, 59, died of blunt force trauma to the head after he was taken from Wood Farm Park to hospital on 30 November.
The father-of-five was found by police at about 06:05 GMT after reports of a man calling for help.
Liam Jones, 43, of Bonar Road, Oxford has been charged with one count of murder.
In a statement, Mr Breach's children Daniella, Jordan, Tyler, Laylan and Stacey, said: "Our dad was simply one in a billion, you would never find another man like him.
"He was kind, so, so funny, and would help anyone. He never judged anyone, no matter if they were homeless, rich, poor. He was just the best."
They explained how Mr Breach had been disabled after a hit and run incident, but "defied all odds" by walking again.
They continued: "He never let anything beat him. Everyone who knew our dad would comment on what a kind, gentle soul he was."
The family has set up a GoFundMe page to cover the costs of his funeral.
