Oxford North: Biodiversity pledge for £700m innovation district
- Published
A company planning to build a £700m "innovation district" insisted it was committed to enhancing local biodiversity following concerns raised by local residents.
Oxford North will be built by Oxford North Ventures, owned by Thomas White Oxford, the development company of St John's College and two other firms.
The developers said it would create more than 4,000 jobs and 450 new homes.
Planning permission was granted by Oxford City Council last year.
Initial works are already under way on land near the A34, A40 and the A44, including two workspace buildings and a central public park.
The first infrastructure construction work is expected to be completed in January and some home building is due to commence early next year.
Oxford North Ventures recently held a four-week public consultation on its "emerging plans" for phase two.
In a statement, it said it had received positive and constructive comments, as well as some concerns.
It said it was investing in carbon-efficient buildings and was committed to "achieving at least 5% net gain".
Oxford North Ventures said its legal agreement recognised that part of that 5% delivery would be off-site.
To that end, Thomas White Oxford made a payment of £55,000 for biodiversity enhancements to Cutteslowe Park, it added.
The company said it would continue to work with the council to ensure what it was building for Oxford complied with planning and transport policy and benefitted the city and Oxfordshire as a whole.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.