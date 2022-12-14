Oxfordshire: Children spotted playing on frozen pond
A warning has been issued after children were found "playing on and around" a frozen pond in Oxfordshire.
"Several primary school aged children" were spotted by firefighters at the pond in Scots Pine Way, off Diamond Drive, in Didcot, on Tuesday.
Didcot Fire Station has urged people "not to go on to the ice for any reason".
The warning comes as three boys died after falling through ice on a lake in Solihull, West Midlands, on Sunday.
Didcot firefighters said crew members were "saddened" to witness children playing near and on the frozen pond.
"The crew spoke to the children, who said they were only doing what they saw older kids doing that morning," Didcot Fire Station said in a statement.
People have been urged to stay away from the edges of bodies of water, not to attempt to rescue animals or pets if they become stranded and to call 999 "immediately" and ask for the fire service if they see a person or animal in difficulty.
