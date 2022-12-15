Oxford: Plans for hotel and hundreds of homes approved
Plans for a new housing development have been given the green light.
A total of 402 homes as well as a new hotel with a gym and a cafe will be built at a site off London Road, near Thornhill Park and Ride, in Oxford.
The proposals have been unanimously approved by Oxford City Council.
The scheme will see flexible office space, public areas and 10 blocks of flats between three and six-storeys high. The four-storey 133-bed hotel will be built to the north of the site.
A total of 95 car-parking spaces will be part of the development and there will also be provision to park more than 900 bicycles.
The plans were initially unveiled in 2019 but were subsequently scaled back, with the number of flats reduced from 456 to 402 and the number of rooms in the hotel reduced from 252 to 133.
A planning officer said the scheme had been amended to deliver less imposing heights, particularly on the edge of the site, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The proposals were put forward by Sandhill Development Ltd and Downside Homes Ltd.
