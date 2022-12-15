Oxfordshire care home resident, 94, fulfils dream to fly plane
- Published
A 94-year-old care home resident said she "loved every second" as she took the controls of a plane.
Frances Gilkes, a resident at Seccombe Court in Banbury, Oxfordshire, put taking a flying lesson as her request on a "wishing tree" at the home.
The initiative, launched by Care UK, allows residents to share hobbies they would like to try or places they would like to visit.
Ms Gilkes said "the views were spectacular".
"It was brilliant to take control of the plane and be flying over my home, looking down on so many places I have visited," she said.
"The views were spectacular as it was such a clear day."
Staff at Seccombe Court organised the flying lesson for Ms Gilkes at Enstone Airfield as part of the Christmas initiative for residents at Care UK homes.
Ms Gilkes trained on the ground before taking to the sky for a lunchtime flight.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.