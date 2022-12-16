Oxfordshire: Man arrested over woman's 'unexplained' death
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman's body was found at a property.
Thames Valley Police said the woman, aged in her 50s, was discovered at an address in Windrush Place in Northmoor, Oxfordshire, on Monday.
Officers said the cause of her death was yet to be established but it was currently being treated as unexplained.
A man, from Oxfordshire, was arrested on suspicion of murder and released on bail.
Police added there was "no danger to the public".
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.