Oxford River Thames areas on flood alert as river levels rise

People are being urged to monitor the situation in case the Environment Agency issues flood alerts or flood warnings over the Christmas period

A flood alert has been issued for the River Thames and waterways in the Oxford area.

Days of heavy rain has led to rising river levels on watercourses.

The Environment Agency (EA) said there could be flooding in areas between Wolvercote down to and including Radley and Jericho.

Oxfordshire County Council has warned people to be prepared as river levels are expected to remain high with further rain forecast.

The alert is the lowest level of warning but means flooding is possible.

The EA said people in the area of the alert should keep a check on the flood warnings and prepare a bag that includes medicines and insurance documents.

