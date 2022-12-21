Woodstock A44 is 'highway to hell', residents say
- Published
A group of residents have said there is a "highway to hell" running through their town.
Campaigners are unhappy with the A44 in Woodstock and say families are "risking their lives" when walking by the road.
Locals gathered to protest outside the Black Prince pub in the town to urge action from the council.
Oxfordshire County Council has said it is looking at measures to protect people in the town and calm the traffic flow.
'Flabbergasting'
"This is a dangerous road with narrow pavements providing little protection against the huge lorries, tractors, vans and thousands of cars that use the road every day," resident and campaigner Ed King said.
"We want to see a safer road with slower traffic and better pavements: for that we need both councils to work together fast on a 20mph zone and an off-road route."
The group of campaigners stood outside the Black Prince pub with a banner that read: "Highway to hell".
Mr King said it was "flabbergasting" that there were "huge juggernauts [vehicles]" driving through Woodstock.
A spokesperson for Oxfordshire County Council said the authority was keen to make the roads and streets safe which is why a Vision Zero policy was adopted in 2022."This aims to eliminate deaths and serious injuries on Oxfordshire's roads by 2050," they said.
"In Woodstock, we are currently designing an improved safety barrier to replace the railings outside the Black Prince pub, and we are also looking at some traffic calming measures through the town."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.