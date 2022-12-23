Santa found stuck in postbox on Oxfordshire roundabout
A giant postbox has appeared on a busy roundabout, depicting Santa Claus seemingly stuck trying to crawl through it.
The bleak festive installation was put up on the roundabout on the A4155 Reading to Henley road, near Playhatch, Oxfordshire.
The artist Impro has admitted to the tableau.
It is one of several new postboxes to have appeared around Sonning and Sonning Eye in recent days.
Each box is inscribed with a "Bah!" in the information window, suggesting Impro is not feeling the Christmas spirit.
It is not the first time Impro has devised japes using postboxes.
A fake letterbox on the side of Sonning Bridge in 2013 mystified locals.
Resident and spoon-bender extraordinaire Uri Geller said at the time: "I have never seen anything like this anywhere in the world. It's a new one on me."
