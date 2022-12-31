In pictures: Jericho in Oxford
From little shops and modern bars to old streets, academic buildings and laid-back green spaces - the Oxford quarter of Jericho has all this and more.
We take a closer look at some of the images showcased in a new book illustrating the rich life of the neighbourhood through stories, images, maps and drawings.
"It's an independent heart of Oxford which is so close to the centre," said Paul Southouse, a local architect who contributed illustrations to the book, and designed a tea towel with a hand-drawn map of Jericho.
He is part of a core group of four people who came up with the idea of the guidebook, along with author John Mair, photographer Chris Andrews and historian Mark Davies.
The book also includes a forward from His Dark Materials author Sir Philip Pullman, who has based some of his stories in The Bohemian Republic of Jericho.
