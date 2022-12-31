In pictures: Jericho in Oxford

Local architect Paul Southouse, who has contributed some of the images, described Jericho as the "independent heart" of Oxford
By Galya Dimitrova
BBC Oxford

From little shops and modern bars to old streets, academic buildings and laid-back green spaces - the Oxford quarter of Jericho has all this and more.

We take a closer look at some of the images showcased in a new book illustrating the rich life of the neighbourhood through stories, images, maps and drawings.

"It's an independent heart of Oxford which is so close to the centre," said Paul Southouse, a local architect who contributed illustrations to the book, and designed a tea towel with a hand-drawn map of Jericho.

He is part of a core group of four people who came up with the idea of the guidebook, along with author John Mair, photographer Chris Andrews and historian Mark Davies.

The book also includes a forward from His Dark Materials author Sir Philip Pullman, who has based some of his stories in The Bohemian Republic of Jericho.

His Dark Materials author Philip Pullman gave a talk at St Barnabas Church in Jericho, which was built in 1869 and is the subject of a poem by John Betjeman
The distinctive Blavatnik School of Government on Walton Street is one of the University of Oxford’s newest departments, founded in 2020
Port Meadow is one of the largest open places in Oxford and is described by Pullman it as an "asset", a "great free wide-open space", and the "lungs of the city"
Author Thomas Hardy used Jericho as a setting, calling it Beersheba, in Jude the Obscure, and now the suburb has a pub of the same name. R D Blackmore called it a "dangerously hospitable" place, likely a nod to its numerous drinking establishments, including The Old Bookbinders on Canal Street. Radiohead's first gig was at the nearby Jericho Tavern
Towpath Productions gigs take place at Mount Place as part of a monthly summer music festival with musicians performing on a floating stage boat on the canal. It is one of four original trunk canals which linked the major ports of Hull, Liverpool, Bristol and London
Somerville College was founded in 1878 by the Association for the Education of Women in Oxford. Notable alumnae include politician Margaret Thatcher and author Iris Murdoch. It is now a mixed college
Isis Lock was built in 1796 as a wide barge lock, with the narrowed current structure dating from 1844

