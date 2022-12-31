In pictures: Jericho in Oxford

Image caption,

Author Thomas Hardy used Jericho as a setting, calling it Beersheba, in Jude the Obscure, and now the suburb has a pub of the same name. R D Blackmore called it a "dangerously hospitable" place, likely a nod to its numerous drinking establishments, including The Old Bookbinders on Canal Street. Radiohead's first gig was at the nearby Jericho Tavern