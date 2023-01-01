Oxfordshire county council records video over traffic filter abuse
A council has released a video in a bid to "set the record straight" over claims its staff have been abused over a new traffic scheme.
Oxfordshire County Council published the three minute film to combat what it said was misinformation about Oxford's recently-approved traffic filter trial.
The video said the misinformation was being spread by "disreputable sources".
Thames Valley Police was notified in December about the abuse, the council said.
The authority said the trial, which will operate seven days a week, will use number plate recognition cameras on six roads around the city in a bid to "achieve a sustainable transport system".
Any driver going through a filter who is neither exempt nor using a permit would be charged a £70 penalty.
The scheme is due to start in 2024 but may be delayed because of work at Oxford train station.
County council leader Liz Leffman said in the video that the "conspiracy theories" driving the misinformation being reported in the national media were "causing real harm and needed to stop".
'Not a lockdown'
The council said it had received calls and messages from residents "in genuine fear" that they would be locked in their own homes.
"This is categorically untrue," Ms Leffman said.
"To reassure residents and set the record straight we want to be absolutely clear. We are not planning a climate lockdown or a lockdown of any kind," she added.
Transport chief councillor Duncan Enright said claims the filters would "separate communities and stop people visiting loved ones" were not true.
"You'll still be able to drive your car freely to every single part of the city," he said.
But he added the council was asking people to avoid inner city roads which suffered "awful congestion".
A final decision on whether the filters will be made permanent will happen after public feedback and data is analysed, Mr Enright said.
