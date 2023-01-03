Driver arrested after car travels 50 miles with no tyre

Car with no tyreThames Valley Police
The car drove with no rear driver-side tyre on the M40 near Bicester

A driver has been arrested after a car was stopped after driving 50 miles (80km) with a tyre missing.

Thames Valley Police said it received a report from Warwickshire Police on Monday evening alerting it about a BMW with no rear driver-side tyre.

The car was stopped on the M40 close to junction nine, near Bicester, in Oxfordshire.

The driver was arrested for driving with no insurance, and with a vehicle in a dangerous condition.

The motorist also tested positive for drugs, Thames Valley Police said.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics