Headington Shark topper appears on Oxford post box
- Published
A knitted version of the Headington Shark has appeared on a post box close to the Oxford rooftop sculpture.
The post box topper, outside the Royal Standard Pub in New High Street, was created by Headington resident Jennifer Harper.
The real Headington Shark - a 25ft (7.6m) fibreglass sculpture - can be seen a few metres down the street.
Mrs Harper said she thought the decoration would be a "bit of fun for the neighbours".
Mrs Harper, who works at the Woolhound shop in the city's Covered Market, installed the shark on New Year's Day.
She said: "My plan was to sneak out before it was light, but as I needed a hand setting it up, I had to take my husband with me.
"This meant our two small kids had to come too, so we probably weren't as covert as I'd hoped."
The original Headington Shark depicts a shark apparently crashing into the roof of a house.
Designed by sculptor John Buckley and constructed by Anton Castiau in 1986, the shark was commissioned by the property's owner, radio presenter Bill Heine, who died in 2019.
The house is now let as a holiday home.
The post box topper is among thousands that have been appearing around the UK as part of the growing trend for yarn-bombing - the art of decorating street furniture with custom-made knitted or crocheted decorations.
