Flood warning issued for south Oxford as river levels rise

Towpath between Fiddler’s Island and Botley RoadOxford City Council
The towpath between Fiddler’s Island and Botley Road has also been closed due to flooding

People living near the River Thames in south Oxford have been warned to prepare for flooding.

A flood warning has been issued by the Environment Agency (EA) for the Sandford and Radley areas due to rising river levels.

The EA said people in the area of the warning which spans the two villages should take action including turning off their gas, water and electricity.

A further five flood alerts are in place across Oxford.

EA
The EA has issued a flood warning for River Thames and tributaries at Sandford and Radley near Oxford

Under a flood warning people are also advised to move their valuables and family, pets and car to safety.

Flooding has also led to Oxford City Council shutting the towpath between Fiddler's Island, Port Meadow and Botley Road.

