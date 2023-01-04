Flood warning issued for south Oxford as river levels rise
People living near the River Thames in south Oxford have been warned to prepare for flooding.
A flood warning has been issued by the Environment Agency (EA) for the Sandford and Radley areas due to rising river levels.
The EA said people in the area of the warning which spans the two villages should take action including turning off their gas, water and electricity.
A further five flood alerts are in place across Oxford.
Under a flood warning people are also advised to move their valuables and family, pets and car to safety.
Flooding has also led to Oxford City Council shutting the towpath between Fiddler's Island, Port Meadow and Botley Road.
