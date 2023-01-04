Man dies in single-car crash on A34 near Abingdon
A man has died in a single-car crash.
The 24-year-old, from Oxfordshire, was driving a white Mercedes E63 AMG on the A34, near Abingdon, on Tuesday when the crash happened at 09:15 GMT.
Thames Valley Police said the car left the northbound carriageway, between Marcham Interchange and Faringdon Road overbridge, and hit the embankment before stopping on the overbridge.
There were no passengers, no-one else was injured and no arrests have been made.
An investigation is under way and witnesses, or anyone with dashcam footage, have been urged to contact the police.
