Banbury stabbing: Three jailed over love triangle killing
- Published
Three people have been jailed over the killing of a man who was stabbed to death in his back garden.
Keith Green, who was in a relationship with one of his killers, was murdered in Banbury, Oxfordshire, on 13 February last year.
Mark Meadows, 25, of Banbury, and Travis Gorton, 20, of Hook Norton, both received life terms for his murder.
Mr Green's partner, Louise Grieve, 38, was jailed for eight years for manslaughter.
A teenage girl who cannot be named for legal reasons, was also convicted of manslaughter and will be sentenced on 20 January.
Sentencing the three at Oxford Crown Court, Judge Ian Pringle KC said Grieve and Meadows had struck up a sexual relationship in 2021 which led to heated arguments between the men.
He said to Grieve: "You did nothing to resolve a tense and dangerous situation between the two men in your life... because you were enjoying the situation of two men vying for your attention."
Mr Pringle said, on the night of the killing, the defendants had returned from the pub to Grieve and Mr Green's home.
He said Meadows and Gorton, both armed with knives, lay in wait for Mr Green who was stabbed "at least eight times in a vicious attack".
Meadows was jailed for life with a minimum term of 23 years while his half-brother, Gorton, was sentenced to custody for life with a minimum term of 17 years.
Following the trial, Det Ch Insp Jon Capps of Thames Valley Police said: "Keith was a loved family man, and his family have had to bear many months of trauma while we investigated the circumstances of his death and brought his killers to justice."
Meadows, of Rees Court, was sentenced to two years, and Gorton, of Well Bank, 18 months, to be served concurrently, for possessing a bladed article in a public place.
Grieve, of Howard Road, and the teenager were found not-guilty of murder but convicted of the alternative charge.
