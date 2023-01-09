A34: Bridge repairs to shut road overnight

A34 bridge near WythamGoogle
The A34 will be closed between Botley Interchange and Peartree Roundabout

A stretch of the A34 is set to close for work to be carried out on a bridge over the River Thames.

National Highways said the bridge, near Wytham north-west of Oxford, needed repairs, resurfacing and line painting.

The road will shut overnight northbound between the Botley Interchange and Peartree Roundabout between 9-13 January from 21:00 - 06:00 GMT.

From 16-20 January the section of southbound carriageway will close at the same location and times.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

Traffic will be diverted for the northbound closures from the Hinksey Hill Interchange along the A4142, using the A40 and A44 to join at Peartree Roundabout.

The diversion will be in place in the opposite direction for the upcoming southbound closure.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics