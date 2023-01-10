Wantage and Chipping Norton maternity units reopen
Two birthing centres have reopened in Oxfordshire after a shortage of midwives forced their closure.
The Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust shut the midwifery-led centres temporarily in Wantage and Chipping Norton in August 2021.
The trust said it had been able to reopen the units on Monday after reaching a "safe level of staffing".
The trust said women over 36 weeks who wish to give birth at either centre should contact their community midwife.
Catherine Greenwood, clinical director for maternity at the trust, said: "We have been frustrated at not being able to provide the full service that we have wanted to.
"We apologise wholeheartedly to the families who were impacted by this and anyone unable to give birth in their preferred location."
The units have both remained open for antenatal and postnatal care.
