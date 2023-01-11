Free Oxford cycle safety sessions launch following deaths
Free adult cycle training sessions are being launched in a city where two cyclists were killed within weeks.
Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said the two-hour rides were designed to build confidence and improve safety awareness, particularly on the approach to roundabouts and at busy junctions.
Cyclist Dr Ling Felce was hit and killed by a lorry at The Plain roundabout in the city in March 2022.
Ellen Moilanen died near Oxford Parkway Station just weeks earlier.
Unqualified, uninsured lorry driver Rob Whiting was in September after admitting causing the death of Dr Felce while more than eight times over the drug-drive limit.
The University of Oxford, where both women worked, said following their deaths that it would "push for investments" to improve cycling safety.
It it added that it had requested an urgent meeting with authorities to "push for investments" that would improve safety at city roundabouts.
Last June, Oxfordshire County Council adopted a programme to change road infrastructure in an effort to stop all road deaths and serious injuries by 2050.
It also set interim targets of a 25% cut in casualties by 2026, and 50% by 2030.
The council's fire service said the free cycle sessions would run from Seacourt Park and Ride on 24 January and from the John Radcliffe Hospital on 1 March.
Cyclists would be able to book the free cycle sessions online.
Andy Ford, from the fire service, said: "Cycling is a great way to exercise and an environmentally friendly form of transport.
"However, it's important that anyone using their bike is familiar with the Highway Code and the safety critical dos and don'ts, particularly on busy main roads and at junctions."
