Oxford United seller stops burger sales in stadium after pic
- Published
A catering company said it would stop selling burgers inside a football stadium after it was criticised on social media.
Arsenal fan James Kent posted a picture of his half-time snack during Monday's fixture against Oxford United.
Farr's Catering Group said after pictures of its "least flattering burgers" were put online it would only sell them outside the ground.
Mr Kent said: "Looks aside, the burger did taste OK."
The 6oz cheeseburger was bought for £4.40 during the FA cup match at the Kassam Stadium in Oxford, which Arsenal won 3-0.
'Still not happy'
After posting the picture of his burger on Facebook, the image was shared numerous times with comments about the general quality of stadium food - as well as Mr Kent's own cooking ability.
Bailey Farr, managing director of Farr's, said a lot of work had been done to "improve the quality and service inside the stadium".
But he said: "We have been mentioned a few times on socials with what can only be considered the least flattering photo of our burgers.
"With the criticism from both the wider public and plenty of OUFC Fans on social media it would appear that people are still not happy with the product."
He blamed the issue on the internal heaters inside the stadium and said cookers outside the ground worked better.
Mr Kent told the BBC he did not an issue with the food: "I believe the only thing most fans moan about is the pricing in various stadiums.
"The picture of the burger doesn't look ideal but it did taste alright, it did the job."
The catering company has had a 10-year association with Oxford United.
The football club told the BBC it did not want to comment.
