Oxford Jericho stabbing: CCTV appeal for witnesses
- Published
CCTV has been released of two people who may have been witnesses to a fatal stabbing in Oxford.
Alex Innes, 25, was attacked in Walton Street, Jericho, at around 00:50 GMT on 13 November.
Detectives want to trace two men seen in Walton Street and Walton Crescent who they believe may have information that could help the investigation.
Four men, aged 18 to 19, have been charged with murder and are due to stand trial in May.
Det Ch Insp Jon Capps of Thames Valley Police said: "I believe that these individuals may have vital information that would assist the investigation.
"Their identities remains unknown, despite extensive enquiries to date.
"They are seen to walk up Walton Crescent, on to Walton Street, and then remain in the vicinity of the Love Jericho bar."
Anyone who recognises them is urged to contact the force.
Murder defendants McGregory Muinami, 18, of Cranham Street, Michael Oluyitan, 19, of Waynflete Road, Bradley Morton, 18, of Cumberlege Close, and Keyarno Allen, 18, of Furlong Close, have also been charged with possession of a bladed article.
Police previously said a post-mortem examination revealed Mr Innes, who was from the city, died from a single stab wound at the scene.
