Brize Norton: Man's death at property sparks murder inquiry
- Published
A murder investigation has begun after a man died following reports of a disturbance inside a property.
Thames Valley Police attended the home at Lock Court, Brize Norton, Oxfordshire, on Monday night.
A man aged in his 20s was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.
Police said due to the reports of a disturbance and witness accounts it was treating the incident as a murder inquiry. No arrests have been made.
Formal identification is yet to take place but the man's next of kin have been informed.
'Top priority'
A post-mortem examination to establish the cause of death is due on Friday.
Senior investigating officer Det Ch Insp Jon Capps, of the major crime unit, said officers were in the "very early stages" of the investigation, but were making "fast-time enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the man's death".
He appealed to anyone with information to come forward.
Supt Emma Garside, local policing area command for Cherwell and west Oxfordshire, said: "Naturally, this incident will be concerning for the local community, but we have a team of major crime detectives investigating this as a top priority.
"We will also ensure there is an increased police presence with reassurance patrols in the area over the coming days, and I would urge anybody who has any concerns to please talk to one of our officers, who will be able to address these concerns with you."
A scene-watch is in place at the address while the investigation continues and is expected to remain for several days.