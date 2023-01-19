Football has a massive responsibility to society, Three Hijabis tell government
- Published
A group against racism and sexism in football has told the government the game has a "massive responsibility".
Three Hijabis, based in Oxford, was invited to the Women and Equalities Committee's meeting about sexism and inequality in football on Wednesday.
Co-director Shaista Aziz said: "Football does not belong to the thugs. It does not belong to the racists. It belongs to the football fans."
The FA said it strongly condemned violence, misogyny and prejudice.
The Premier League has not yet responded to a BBC request for comment.
The group launched a petition calling on the government, as well as football and tech companies, to stand up to racism.
On Wednesday, the group presented its evidence to the Women and Equalities Committee.
"Football has a massive responsibility to society," Ms Aziz said.
She said a black woman had written to the group and said she had been subjected to a racial slur while at a match, while a Muslim man told the group he "regretted" taking his young daughter to watch her first ever football match due to the issues they faced.
"What we're hoping is that the evidence gathered is taken seriously and there is an action plan that not only comes from the government but also comes from the football clubs themselves," she continued.
'Very constructive dialogue'
She said there had been a "very constructive dialogue" with the Premier League and it accepted the group's call for consent training, where young male footballers would be educated on healthy relationships with women.
However, she said the group was "very disappointed" the FA had not responded to it on the matter.
A spokesperson for the FA said it "strongly condemns all forms of violence, misogyny and prejudice, which have no place in football or wider society".
"All allegations of this nature are extremely serious, and we will take appropriate action, within our jurisdiction, for any incidents that take place within a football environment," they continued.
They added the FA fully supported leagues and clubs which provide educational training programmes on these issues.
