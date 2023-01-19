Brize Norton: Second murder arrest after man's death in home
A second man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man in Oxfordshire.
The 28-year-old died at a property in Lock Court, Brize Norton, on Monday night after a disturbance had been reported by the ambulance service.
Thames Valley Police said a post-mortem examination was set to take place on Friday.
A 28-year-old from Milton Keynes has been arrested and is in police custody.
A 44-year-old man from Carterton was arrested on suspicion of murder on Wednesday by South Wales Police and also remains in custody.
A scene-watch is in place at the address while the investigation continues and is expected to remain for several days.
