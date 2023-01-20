Oxford gunman jailed over street firearms incident
- Published
A man has been jailed after a reported firearms incident in a city street.
Police previously said they were called to the "possible discharge of a firearm" in Crown Street in Oxford at 18:45 BST on 24 July 2022.
Emman Riasat, 21, of Outram Road, Oxford, pleaded guilty at the city's crown court to possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.
He was jailed for two years and one month.
A charge of possessing a real firearm with intent to endanger life was ordered to remain on file.
Supt Bruce Riddell said: "Thankfully incidents involving firearms and imitation firearms are very rare within the city."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.